DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Budget Officer of Finance Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohni Saleem has appreciated the role of Rescue 1122, saying that it was playing an effective role in saving human lives by responding promptly during emergencies.

He expressed these views while visiting the district emergency service Rescue 1122 where he was briefed about various matters pertaining to the under-construction stations in the tehsils of the district.

He said that concrete measures would be taken to resolve problems of the emergency services to further boost its performance.

District Emergency Officer Awais Babar welcomed him and gave a briefing about arrangements of Rescue 1122 service.

The visiting official also inspected the emergency vehicles, medical, fire safety, training wings and control room.

The Budget Officer Sohni Saleem expressed his satisfaction over the performance of Rescue 1122 and said that the problems faced by Rescue 1122 Dera would be solved soon so that the people could be provided with best services