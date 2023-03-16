UrduPoint.com

Details Of Agreement With IMF To Be Made Public: Ishaq Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday assured that details of the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be made public.

Speaking at the Senate Committee of the Whole, the minister said once the staff agreement is signed, it will be put on the website of the Finance Ministry and nothing will be concealed.

The minister said that the regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had signed an agreement with IMF in 2019.

The Finance Minister said he believes in transparency and fiscal discipline in the country.

Responding to the points raised earlier in the Committee, he said nobody in Pakistan can compromise on the nuclear and missile assets of the country. "We are responsible citizens of Pakistan, we represent the people of Pakistan and we are here to guard the national interest of the country" he added.

He further said that Pakistan was a sovereign nation and nobody in the world had the right to tell us what range of missiles we should have.

