Developed Balochistan is guarantee of wealthy Pakistan: Wajiha Qamar

Federal Minister of State for Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar on Friday said that a prosperous and developed Balochistan is the guarantee of a successful Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Federal Minister of State for Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar on Friday said that a prosperous and developed Balochistan is the guarantee of a successful Pakistan.

She said that we wanted to see Balochistan as a peaceful and prosperous province, the people of the province are brave, kind and hospitable, It is not right to call disabled people disabled. These special people are also part of our society. The government will use all its resources to provide all possible facilities.

She expressed these views while addressing a ceremony after signing an agreement between the Social Welfare Department of Balochistan and a private social organization.

Wajiha Qamar has said that PPAF and other private organizations are doing good work in the province, we encourage them and are making every effort to provide all kinds of facilities including education and employment to special people.

She said that these people are part of our society and are capable, Allah Almighty has give them immense talent adding that several steps could be taken to improve education with limited resources, work is going on rapidly on small projects, the fruits of which would soon reach the public.

She said that Digital Quran Library Special Education Center has been established, we have to change our attitude towards special children, there is harmony between private organizations and the government, the government wants to work with these organizations.

The Minister said that their cooperation would be needed in the future too, after the 18th Amendment, the education sector was transferred to the provinces but the federal government would still provide financial assistance and funds for the improvement of the education sector.

She said that everyone in Pakistan should get equal opportunities saying that he wanted to see Balochistan developing, its development is the growth of Pakistan, that day is not far, Balochistan would become a peaceful and progress province, the people of Balochistan are hospitable and brave.

Wajiha Qamar said that the province has immense resources and talent