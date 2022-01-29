Development projects in AJK to change socio-economic fabric: AJK PM

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&L) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Saturday said that mega developmental projects have been launched for sustainable development in the state which would change the economic and social map of the region

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&L) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Saturday said that mega developmental projects have been launched for sustainable development in the state which would change the economic and social map of the region.

Talking to senators Dilawar Khan and Ahmed Khan besides various public representative delegations at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal capital, he said on the special directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan fast track development activities have been started in AJK, therefore, the government was taking concrete steps for the improvement of infrastructure in Azad Jammu & Kashmir besides taking revolutionary steps for the improvement of health and education facilities harmonious to the need of the modern age in the state.

He said the federal government has approved the construction of Lahore Ghali Tunnel which was part of the mega project of five hundred billion rupees and with the construction of Lohar Gali Tunnel will make the journey to Muzaffarabad Division easier.

He said it would not only help boost tourism in the area but would create job opportunities for the local peoples.

Niazi said as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the dream of construction and development would be realized.

He said that implementation of the economic and development package of 500 billion rupees has started and with the completion of Lohar Gali Tunnel would also open the way to Muzaffarabad for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourists.

The Prime Minister also expressed his determination that construction activities on major projects in all major cities would be completed during the PTI government.

Qayyum Niazi said special attention would be given to the development of the backward areas to bring about socio economic changes in the lives of the people of the state.

The Prime Minister said that along with Lohar Gali Tunnel, a 25 km bypass road which would pass through the tourist destination of two Constituencies of Muzaffarabad will create new job opportunities. He said that better travel facilities would be made available to the people and new economic opportunities would be created for the common man.