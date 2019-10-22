Development work on Bhara Kahu Housing scheme in full swing; next installment in 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The long wait of government employees, who registered themselves as members for Bhara Kau Housing Scheme in 2009, is about to end as the work on this scheme has been accelerated and registered members may be asked for depositing next installment in 2020.

Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has made significant progress towards completion of Bhara Kahu housing scheme launched for government employees in 2009. All pending issues have been resolved and development work is underway while registered members may be asked for next installment in the start of 2020, Chief Executive Officer FGEHA Waseem Hayat Bajwa told APP.

Bhara Kau Housing Scheme was initiated in March 2009, comprising of 3153 canals on first come first serve basis. A total of 3600 people have registered for the allotments of plots in the scheme and the land was purchased from the land owner on the cost of Rs. 0.9 million per canal. The Supreme Court has taken suo motu regarding the high price of the land. The issue was resolved in 2013 and 121 million was paid to the owner of the land. Further, the NAB also took suo motu in 2016 on payment issues and matter was resolved in 2018.

Talking on the same issue, another source of FGEHA said that access from Angory road is being given to this scheme which would be main access and to be functional in near future.

He said that actual price of plots have increased from Rs. 3 million to Rs. 4.4 million due to the delay of scheme and increase in rates of development work.

Due to delay in operationalization of the scheme, he said that at least 1000 registered applicants have withdrawn their registration and payments have been made to the applicants/ registered members who have withdrawn their plots. Now 2200 people have given their consent to continue the payment of plots.

This scheme will be inaugurated soon and the members of the scheme will be awarded allotment letters against remaining plots and 1000 more applicants would be adjusted against those who have withdrawn their plots.

In this housing scheme, the Federal government employees had 52 percent quota while 20 percent quota was reserved for retired employees, eight percent for autonomous institutions and four percent for widow and handicapped and etc.

