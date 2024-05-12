Open Menu

DG Agri For Completion Of Cotton Cultivation Target In Next 15-days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2024 | 02:00 PM

DG Agri for completion of cotton cultivation target in next 15-days

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Director General Agriculture (Extension) Punjab, Chaudhry Abdul Hameed directed officers concerned to complete the target of cotton cultivation which is set at 7,53,000 acre across the region within the next 15-days.

Presiding over a meeting of the agriculture department on Sunday, the DG Agriculture said that the economy of the country can be strengthened by improving the cotton sector. He said that as per directives of the provincial government, the agricultural officers must play due role for rehabilitation of cotton crop and prosperity of country's economy. He said that a target of cotton cultivation as t 753,000 acre has been set for the region and directed officers concerned to complete the target within the next 15-days.

The DG Agriculture maintained that daily base targets must be set regarding achieving the target. He urged officers to remain in the field for facilitation of farmers and asked them to organize seminars and other awareness seminars.

He said that farmers must be aware of the quality of seed, use of fertilizer and pesticides to get more production.

Director Agriculture Mehr Abid Hussain, Deputy Director Ghulam Muhammad Buzdar, Assistant Director Malik Kaleem and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

APP/hus/thh

1257 hrs

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Sunday Cotton Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

20 hours ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

22 hours ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

22 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

22 hours ago
Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 day ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 day ago
 Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

1 day ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan