DG Agri for completion of cotton cultivation target in next 15-days

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Director General Agriculture (Extension) Punjab, Chaudhry Abdul Hameed directed officers concerned to complete the target of cotton cultivation which is set at 7,53,000 acre across the region within the next 15-days.

Presiding over a meeting of the agriculture department on Sunday, the DG Agriculture said that the economy of the country can be strengthened by improving the cotton sector. He said that as per directives of the provincial government, the agricultural officers must play due role for rehabilitation of cotton crop and prosperity of country's economy. He said that a target of cotton cultivation as t 753,000 acre has been set for the region and directed officers concerned to complete the target within the next 15-days.

The DG Agriculture maintained that daily base targets must be set regarding achieving the target. He urged officers to remain in the field for facilitation of farmers and asked them to organize seminars and other awareness seminars.

He said that farmers must be aware of the quality of seed, use of fertilizer and pesticides to get more production.

Director Agriculture Mehr Abid Hussain, Deputy Director Ghulam Muhammad Buzdar, Assistant Director Malik Kaleem and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

