DG Agri For Completion Of Cotton Cultivation Target In Next 15-days
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2024 | 02:00 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Director General Agriculture (Extension) Punjab, Chaudhry Abdul Hameed directed officers concerned to complete the target of cotton cultivation which is set at 7,53,000 acre across the region within the next 15-days.
Presiding over a meeting of the agriculture department on Sunday, the DG Agriculture said that the economy of the country can be strengthened by improving the cotton sector. He said that as per directives of the provincial government, the agricultural officers must play due role for rehabilitation of cotton crop and prosperity of country's economy. He said that a target of cotton cultivation as t 753,000 acre has been set for the region and directed officers concerned to complete the target within the next 15-days.
The DG Agriculture maintained that daily base targets must be set regarding achieving the target. He urged officers to remain in the field for facilitation of farmers and asked them to organize seminars and other awareness seminars.
He said that farmers must be aware of the quality of seed, use of fertilizer and pesticides to get more production.
Director Agriculture Mehr Abid Hussain, Deputy Director Ghulam Muhammad Buzdar, Assistant Director Malik Kaleem and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.
APP/hus/thh
1257 hrs
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTP providing 24/7 licensing facilities to citizens at Race Course Traffic Headquarters: CTO2 minutes ago
-
KP to soon showcase its carbon credits potential in global markets as technical feasibility near com ..11 minutes ago
-
WASA accelerates preparations for Monsoon12 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh chairs meeting regarding uplift schemes22 minutes ago
-
RTO teams encouraging traders to register for ‘Tajir Dost’ Scheme1 hour ago
-
Commissioner appreciates PHA’s efforts for successful ‘Tent-pegging’ competitions1 hour ago
-
PRA accelerates operation against tax defaulters1 hour ago
-
Chairman DCC directs authorities to plan for cattle markets amid Eid ul Adha1 hour ago
-
Expired eggs worth Rs 2.3 mln disposed off2 hours ago
-
Child killed, four hurt over land dispute in DG Khan2 hours ago
-
Cattle farmer killed by firing of unknown outlaws2 hours ago
-
Three held, supply of 142kg hashish foiled2 hours ago