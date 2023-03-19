DG E&T directs authorities to take strict action against tout mafia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Excise and Taxation (E&T) Punjab, Muhammad Ali during a surprise visit to Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation (E&T) Office on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against agents and tout mafia.

According to a E&T Rawalpindi spokesman, on the directives of the DG, a raid was conducted and several touts namely Shamoon, Ali Raza, Shaukat, Usman, Rizwan and others were rounded up. Smart cards and other documents of vehicles were also recovered from their possession.

He informed that Civil Lines police had registered a FIR against the arrested touts.

The DG directed the officers to ensure the delivery of the vehicle registration smart cards and number plates within 24 hours to the applicants.

He instructed the authorities to ensure work in the office in two shifts to speed up the vehicle registration process.

The vehicle owners should also be updated about smart cards and number plates through phone calls, he added.

The DG ordered the authorities to transfer Inspector Sultan Sikandar who was found without a uniform, out of Rawalpindi Division.

He also announced commendation certificates for the top five inspectors who showed the excellent performance to collect property tax and directed to transfer of five poor performers of the property tax branch out of the district.

The DG instructed the officers concerned to check the performance of two inspectors, Iftikhar and Fazeel for 15 days.

Muhammad Ali also ordered to ensure property tax recovery within one week particularly from the top 100 defaulters, adding, facilitation counters should also be made to facilitate the citizens and special care should be given to aged applicants.