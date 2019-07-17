UrduPoint.com
DG Fisheries Announces Fishing Close Season

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 08:26 PM

The Directorate General (DG) Fisheries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that 1st June 2019 to 31st August, 2019, is the fishing close season i.e. breeding season

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The Directorate General (DG) Fisheries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that 1st June 2019 to 31st August, 2019, is the fishing close season i.e. breeding season.

During this period catching of fish and sale of such fish is prohibited under the Fisheries Ordinance, 1961 under section-8 schedule 1st However some people are still using illicit means for fishing like electric current, poison dynamite and nets etc due to which there is a great danger of indiscriminate slaughter of fish fauna.

The Directorate General Fisheries Peshawar has asked all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that the in charge of Police Stations in the respective District be directed to provide all necessary help to the representatives of Fisheries Department under Section 18 of the west Pakistan Fisheries Ordinance 1961 and further amended in 1973.

