DG Health announces construction of new dental unit at RHC Khangarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Director General Health South Punjab Dr Mehr Muhammad Iqbal on Thursday announced to construct new Dental Unit at Rural Health Centre (RHC) Khangarh under the vision of the chief minister to facilitate the masses at their door steps.

During his visit to Rural Health Centre Khangarh here, he said that provision of best medical facilities to people was top priority of the provincial government.

He said that incumbent government has initiated different steps to improve service delivery to provide best medical facilities to public.

He added that rural health centre would have a lady doctor and X-Ray technician and that the task would also be made soon.

The DG Health South Punjab also visited labour room, pharmacy, emergency ward and male, female wards and inspected the medical facilities and cleanliness. He was accompanied by Senior Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Asif, Incharge Dr Naeem Akhtar and other officers.

