DG Law, HR Calls For Creating Awareness On Human Rights

Published October 26, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General of Directorate of Law and Human Rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Saad S Khan on Wednesday called for creating awareness on human right and imperative role of media in this regard.

Addressing a programme here at Peshawar Press Club, he underlined the need for taking extra measures to ensure human rights protection, adding that Directorate of Law and Human Rights is giving good results in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite lack of resources.

He suggested that appointment of Human Rights Officers in every district along with law enforcement sources and field officers to address the grievance of masses, adding that redressal rate of HR complaints was 70 percent in the province.

The DG said that in KP a Directorate of Human Rights was established in 2012, which was made a Directorate General in 2019.

Pakistan is bound by various United Nations declarations regarding the implementation of human rights laws.

Dr Saad Khan said that according to the Charter of the United Nations, Pakistan has the responsibility to immediately take steps to effectively solve the violation of basic human rights.

Since its establishment, the directorate received 2,223 applications apart from 531 applications received through Prime Minister Portal, adding that clearance rate for these requests is between 60 to 80 percent.

On this occasion, President Khyber Union of Journalists Nasir Hussain, Senior Vice President Imran Ayaz, General Secretary Imran Yousafzai, General Secretary Peshawar Press Club Shahzad Fahad, Directorate of Law and Human Rights Assistant Director Shah Usman and Deputy Director Media Qalat Khan were also present.

