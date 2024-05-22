Open Menu

13 New Routes Identified In Islamabad For Transport Service

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Thirteen new public transport routes have been identified in Islamabad and these routes will be made operational from June 2024, to onwards as per requirements of the people the city.

Responding to a question, the Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that thirteen feeder routes have been identified and news stations are being established.

He said that procurement, operation and maintenance of buses have been awarded and the routes will be made operational in phase staring from June 2024, onwards.

He said that 30 buses would be operational in the beginning while remaining 130 buses to be acquired in various phases.

He said that buses would ply from B-17 to Chungi No. 26; Sector I-16 to Chungi No. 26; Taramri to Aabpara; Taramri to Khana Bridge; Piwadhai to IJP and to cover various sectors including G-5, G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, F-8, F-10 and F-11.

Moreover, he said that a Mass-Transit System (with dedicated) from Rawat to Pak-Secretariat via Murree Road is also under consideration at the Planning level for the Capital City.

Apart from the Metro Bus Service from Saddar to Pak- Secretariat (i.e. Red Line), the government has already initiated three public transport routes in ICT through Orange Line, Blue Line and Green Line bus services which are in operations since 2022.

The minister said that thousands of people are getting benefit from this service.

He said that Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) is making all out efforts to ensure safe and decent private sector run transport within the parameters of Motor Vehicle ordinance 1965.

