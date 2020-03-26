DG Pakistan Post orders to provide field employees all necessary personal protection

(@FahadShabbir)

Director General Pakistan Post has ordered to provide field employees all over Pakistan with necessary personal protection gear to deal with the ongoing situation due to coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Director General Pakistan Post has ordered to provide field employees all over Pakistan with necessary personal protection gear to deal with the ongoing situation due to coronavirus.

According to notification, Pakistan Post has directed all circle heads to ensure the safety of thousands of employees of the department and customers.

Pakistan Post has also suspended the queue system at General Post Offices (GPOs).

Pakistan Post also announced door-to-door delivery of money allocated for government pensioners across the country.