DG PHA visits city parks

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General (DG) Mohammad Tahir Wattoo visited various parks and greenbelts of the provincial capital on Monday and reviewed development work including horticulture on Zone 1 parks and greenbelts.

Director Horticulture Zone 1 Shahnawaz Wattoo gave briefing to the PHA DG regarding the work on parks and greenbelts while Director Engineering Mohammad Asghar gave briefing on lighting and engineering works.

The PHA DG directed the officers to make functional all lights in the parks and improve rainwater drainage system.

He also gave instructions for speedy repairing of damaged motors in the city parks and immediate restoration and cleaning of washrooms.

The DG visited Karim Park, Nasser Bagh, Chishtian Park, Nehru Park, Gol Bagh, Football Ground Gulshan-e-Ravi and Moon Market.