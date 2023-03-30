UrduPoint.com

DG PHA Visits City Parks To Review Beautification Work

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Ahmad Hasan Ranjha here on Thursday visited various parks and reviewed the beautification work.

Director Horticulture PHA Sheikh Tariq Mehmood and other PHA officers were also present on the occasion.

The DG reviewed the ongoing renovation work and issued instructions to the officers concerned.

He said that all available resources should be utilized to enhance the beauty of parks and roads. The renovation work should be completed as soon as possible, he added.

The DG said that flower plants should be planted at open spaces in parks and roads to provide clean and healthy environment to the citizens.

