DG PNCA Felicitates Recipients Of Civil Awards Particularly Artists
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Director General, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), M. Ayoub Jamali, felicitated the recipients of civil awards particularly artists including Misbah Uddin Qazi, Abdul Jabbar Gull, Ajab Khan, Gulraiz Ghouri and Mashkoor Raza.
In his message from DG PNCA to the laureates, Jamali paid rich tributes to the legendary artistes of Pakistan and hailed their services and contributions. He declared these artists as true ambassadors of Pakistan.
He highly appreciated the services of these artists, which have been acknowledged worldwide. Artists are the ones who present the true image of a society and earn a good name for their country.
They play a very positive role in elevating and improving the mental approach of the people towards life by inspiring them through their art. Their lifelong services in the field have been recognized and acknowledged for their sheer commitment.
He wishes them a prosperous and bright future.
Recent Stories
US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham
Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
18th IATF meeting held at ANF Headquarters3 minutes ago
-
24 shopkeepers held over profiteering, hoarding3 minutes ago
-
US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham7 minutes ago
-
Railways Police foiled an attempt of drug smuggling13 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead13 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Yaseen Shar posted as Secretary Industries & Commerce Sindh43 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper killed in dacoity bid43 minutes ago
-
Distribution of ration bags reaches final stage43 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority crackdown against adulteration mafia53 minutes ago
-
Province-wide Ramazan Dastarkhwan supports deserving53 minutes ago
-
Road accidents avoidable through abiding safety laws:DEO53 minutes ago
-
GB Women's parliamentary Caucus meet with representative of UN-Women1 hour ago