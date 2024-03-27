DG PNCA felicitates recipients of civil awards particularly artists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Director General, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), M. Ayoub Jamali, felicitated the recipients of civil awards particularly artists including Misbah Uddin Qazi, Abdul Jabbar Gull, Ajab Khan, Gulraiz Ghouri and Mashkoor Raza.

In his message from DG PNCA to the laureates, Jamali paid rich tributes to the legendary artistes of Pakistan and hailed their services and contributions. He declared these artists as true ambassadors of Pakistan.

He highly appreciated the services of these artists, which have been acknowledged worldwide. Artists are the ones who present the true image of a society and earn a good name for their country.

They play a very positive role in elevating and improving the mental approach of the people towards life by inspiring them through their art. Their lifelong services in the field have been recognized and acknowledged for their sheer commitment.

He wishes them a prosperous and bright future.