DG Rangers Visit BQATI

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 02:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas said on Wednesday that the restoration of peace in Karachi was due to the joint efforts of citizens and businessmen and the sacrifices of law enforcement officials.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, he said this while addressing the Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industry (BQATI) during his visit to BQATI.

The DG Rangers said the industrialists and business community of Karachi had played a prominent role in health, education and other social services in the city.

He said the business community had always actively participated in the welfare of the people of Sindh.

Earlier, the DG Rangers upon his arrival was welcomed by President BQATI Abdul Rasheed and other office bearers.

On the occasion, the members of the BQATI appreciated the services of the law enforcement agencies in the restoration of law and order in Karachi and assured their full cooperation in the efforts to restore peace.

