DHIS Cell,TIS established at Upper Dir district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :A DHIS Main Cell (Repair and Renovation) and Training Information System (TIS) Software were established in Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen the health data management system.

The TIS was set up online and offline in DHO and PWD offices for the training data compilation features. Both the projects were first of its kind digital program which includes data access and enrollment at the tehsil level as well.

At the time of entry into the TIS, each individual is assigned a unique identifier from the data set for each provider to avoid loss or duplication of information. This will help DOH to systematically track all trained staff.

The software provides readily available records, identification and better utilization of trained personnel, assists in training need assessment and avoids duplication of training.

It divided Dir Upper district into four tehsils e.g.(Wari, Dir, Sheringal and Brawal) to reduce data loss and timely reporting. GSM has set up a data cell within the Tehsil level with state-of-the-art desktop monitors and other accessories, a table and internet provision.

The Tehsil data cell is linked to the data set in the Main DHIS software.

Additionally, it will enable health systems to interpret data at the grassroots level to allow for timely and informed program decisions for healthcare improvement.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Gohar Zaman Wazir, Deputy DHO Dr Nazr Muhammad along with CEO Dr Syed Azizur Rab of Green Star Social Marketing Pakistan Inaugurated the Cell done by Green Star Social Marketing Pakistan (GSM) under Palladium Pakistan's NPI Expand HDA.

The GSM has institutionalized methods of data processing, utilization, feedback and supportive monitoring to address challenges and gaps based on assessment results from Primary healthcare providers, district health Managers and health systems that can be made acceptable.

The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the training and public relations campaign of Green Star and demanded to extend this project to the remaining two tehsils as well. CEO Dr Syed Azizur Rab Green Star Social Marketing Pakistan agreed to meet the demand.

Earlier, District Health Officer Dr Khalid Khan along with CEO Dr Syed Azizur Rab inaugurated an operation theatre equipped with modern equipment, a ten-bedded ward and diagnostic facilities for TB in Wari Category C Hospital for the first time.