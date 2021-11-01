UrduPoint.com

DHO For Making MR Campaign A Success

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 08:17 PM

DHO for making MR campaign a success

District Health Officer Preventative Services, Dr Ali Mehdi urged upon public to play their role for by supporting health department for making Measles Rubella (MR) campaign a success

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :District Health Officer Preventative Services, Dr Ali Mehdi urged upon public to play their role for by supporting health department for making Measles Rubella (MR) campaign a success.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, he informed a twelve-day anti measles rubella drive will be launched from November 15 across Punjab to immunize 46.6 million children between nine months to 15 years.

He stated that it was a fatal disease for kids and all out efforts would be made to eliminate the highly contagious disease.

Among other second level officers of health deptt, District Education Officer and Rescue 1122 officers attended the meeting.

He appealed education officers to cooperate with health department for success of the campaign.

The meeting discussed about the hurdles which may come across the team and its possible solution.

It merits mentioning here that Rubella, also known as German measles or three-day measles, is an infection caused by the rubella Virus.

