"Dialogue and Debate: Path to Better Solutions"-Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel Friday said that a better solution could be found through dialogue and debate at the national level to end the conflict between different sections of the society.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the closing ceremony of "Balochistan Model United Nations" at the University of Balochistan.

A large number of youth from across the province were present on the occasion, including Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University Prof. Dr. Khalid Hafeez and Provincial Secretary Hashim Khan Ghilzai.

Addressing at the ceremony, the Governor said that life is a continuous struggle. The training given to you will definitely help you improve your life, the organizers of today's important event are those intelligent students who not only illuminate their minds with the light of modern knowledge and philosophy but also actively work to raise the mental level of other people in the society, promote critical awareness and develop new models in their province on the model of the United Nations.

He said that the steps taken and ongoing efforts of the forum would also provide help and intellectual guidance in formulating policies at the provincial level.

The Governor said that the world is changing its course very rapidly, remember that when times change, the demands of the time also change, we have to update and upgrade ourselves to meet modern demands and human needs.

He said that instead of looking at things in traditional ways, we have to examine and test things scientifically because a sustainable solution to the complex problems of Balochistan requires serious joint decisions from us.

Only by closely examining all the challenges faced can the deep economic and political issues affecting the people of Balochistan as a whole be taken forward through mutual understanding and understanding, he mentioned.

He said that be it mindful public opinion formation or organizing and policy making or decision making, amplifying the voice of our youth is the first condition in all of these.

Governor Mandokhel said that unfortunately, due to the absence of critical group discussions and political and academic think tanks in the province and the lack of research centers, we could not benefit from the knowledge and experience of our intellectuals and researchers.

He said that we have abundant basic resources, opportunities and necessary facilities available, by utilizing which we could easily and immediately pull our province out of extreme poverty and unemployment

He said that to clarify the difference between developed and backward nations in the world, their tendency towards dialogue and political discourse can also be examined and understood.

Civilized nations are the guardians of the wonderful values and traditions of dialogue, understanding, peaceful resolution of conflicts and consensus building. Intellectual and political differences and the search for new facts are considered creative and constructive ways of thinking, he said. ‘

He said that in political forums and academic centers, a case is presented with solid evidence and the method of presenting correct reasoning is adopted to establish a new argument against the argument.

He maintained that the participation of the entire society in dialogue and debate is very important to save the new generation from religious extremism because today the internet could give you knowledge and information, but it could not give you creativity, creativity comes from the human being and this quality makes a person different from others.

At the end of the closing ceremony, the Governor of Balochistan distributed commemorative shields among the distinguished guests and the officials of Balochistan Model United Nations.