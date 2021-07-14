Diaspora hold Kashmir conference in Brimingham, protest in Glasgow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK held Kashmir Martyrs' Day Conference in Birmingham and a protest in Glasgow to pay homage to 22 innocent Kashmiris who were killed by Dogra forces in cold blood outside Srinagar Central Jail while completing Azaan on July 13 in 1931.

The conference was chaired by Raja Fahim Kayani, President Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK and the protest in Glasgow was led by Syed Tufail Hussain Shah, Patron in Chief Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, said a news release received here on Wednesday.

Kashmiri leader Nazir Ahmed Qureshi while addressing at the conference said, "The brutalities of Indian forces in IIOJK cannot and should not go unnoticed. It is the responsibility of the Kashmiri diaspora to become the voice of voiceless people in the corridors of powers all over the world." Muhammad Ghalib, President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe, said Kashmiris, around the world still mark the day as Kashmir Martyrs' Day, adding, the brave Kashmiri people have not submitted to any oppressive ruler.

Raja Fahim Kayani said the story of Kashmiris' freedom struggle was being written with the blood of martyrs. Kashmiri people would never forget the sacrifices of their martyrs, he added.

Kayani further said the only solution to all major problems in the region lied in the peaceful resolution of Kashmir.

He announced that Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK would hold Kashmir march from Birmingham Council House to Indian Consulate Birmingham on August 15.

Khawajah Muhammad Suleman, Mushtaq Hussain, Ch Muhammad Sharif, Qamar Abbas, Raja Atif Rajasib and Shanwaz Haider advocate said the best way to pay homage to martyrs is to jointly fight against Indian occupation of Kashmir.

Syed Tufail Hussain Shah and Shukat Sultan while addressing the protest in Glasgow said, "Kashmiris are demanding to exercise their right to self-determination as mandated by the UN Security Council. We ask the people of the world to stand up and speak up for the freedom of Kashmir".