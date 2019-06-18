Differences emerged among Minister, Secretary over Hajj quota allotment issue

Differences emerged between Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and secretary religious affairs on the issue of giving Hajj quota to new enrolled companies

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th June, 2019) Differences emerged between Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and secretary religious affairs on the issue of giving Hajj quota to new enrolled companies.The inner sources stated that secretary religious affairs has totally ignored the orders of Federal Minister and was directly follow the directions PM secretariat in this respect.

On the other hand the routine Hajj operation was halt owing the rift of minister and secretary. The Hajj media campaign hasn't started yet.Sources started that federal minister had written a letter to Prime Minister and pointed out irregularities and wrong doings in the assignments on Hajj companies.

He requested distribution of new companies Hajj quota among old companies.

Sources further revealed that despite federal minister reservations federal secretary approved Hajj quota to 120 new Hajj companies through RSM system.Secretary religious affairs has uploaded list of 120 new enrolled companies on website in order to give them Hajj quota.

Sources further stated that most of the new companies were lacking demanding documents.Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony has requested Prime Minister through his written letter that measures should be taken to remove errors and wrong doings of Hajj quota allotments.

Moreover, he suggested establishment of assignment committee under the directions of apex court for the enrollment of new Hajj companies. New enrolled private Hajj companies have expressed annoyance over handing their quota to old companies.