Different Security Plans Formed To Ensure Security In District: DPO
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 05:51 PM
Newly appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Abdul Salam Khalid has said that two different security plans were formulated for ensuring safety of rural and urban areas during day and night timings
He stated this while talking to a delegation of District Press Club Tank at his office. The delegation led by its President Rafiq Ahmad Kundi was comprised of General Secretary Sheikh Rehmat Ullah, Senior Vice President Noor Muhammad Burki, Vice President Kifayat Ullah Paracha, Finance Secretary Aman Ullah Mrwat, Noor Alam Mehsud, Syed Shah Kundi, Shafiq ahmad Kundi, Zafran Miani and Tanvir Shah Kundi.
On this occasion, Rafiq Ahmed Kundi demanded of the district police chief to take steps for restoration of law and order in the city and suburbs. They also demanded that a land-line or mobile number must be available at all police stations so that the people could make contact with police easily.
The DPO said the doors of his office were opened for general public and journalists assured that wherever the PTCL facility would be available a landline number would be ensured at police station while mobile phones would be provided at others.
He said the special initiatives were taken to ensure the security of city. Besides,he said the rural areas had also been included in the security plan and the patrolling teams led by senior police officers were also formed for the purpose.
He said the restoring of law and order was the priority of the police.
Moreover, the DPO urged upon the journalists to play a positive role for establishment of a peaceful society. He asked the journalists to cooperate with the police for the purpose and give positive and authentic news.
