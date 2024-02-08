Differently abled man reposes confidence in electoral process

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) A differently-abled person turned up to cast his vote for the first time in his life and expressed his confidence in the electoral process and democracy.

Muhammad Tayyab stamped the ballot at polling station no.133 of NA-149.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that participation in the electoral process is better than resting at home. He said that every adult must exercise the right to vote, to strengthen democratic norms.

He expressed pleasure in being part of elections and supporting the potential candidate of his choice.