Open Menu

Differently Abled Man Reposes Confidence In Electoral Process

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Differently abled man reposes confidence in electoral process

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) A differently-abled person turned up to cast his vote for the first time in his life and expressed his confidence in the electoral process and democracy.

Muhammad Tayyab stamped the ballot at polling station no.133 of NA-149.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that participation in the electoral process is better than resting at home. He said that every adult must exercise the right to vote, to strengthen democratic norms.

He expressed pleasure in being part of elections and supporting the potential candidate of his choice.

Related Topics

Democracy Vote NA-149

Recent Stories

Election 2024: ECP announces to extend polling tim ..

Election 2024: ECP announces to extend polling time for two hours

33 minutes ago
 President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his v ..

President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in Azerbaijan's preside ..

6 minutes ago
 People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations a ..

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..

3 hours ago
 Tokyo shares jump on tech rally, easy money stance

Tokyo shares jump on tech rally, easy money stance

3 minutes ago
 Ex-PM, diplomat DJ lead race for Finland presidenc ..

Ex-PM, diplomat DJ lead race for Finland presidency

3 minutes ago
 Wiggins leads NBA Warriors over injury-hit 76ers, ..

Wiggins leads NBA Warriors over injury-hit 76ers, Celtics win

3 minutes ago
Asian markets mixed after Wall St record, Shanghai ..

Asian markets mixed after Wall St record, Shanghai extends rally

3 minutes ago
 EAD, Modon Properties introduce region’s first s ..

EAD, Modon Properties introduce region’s first smog-free tower for cleaner fut ..

3 minutes ago
 Feature: A year on, Turkish woman recalls painful ..

Feature: A year on, Turkish woman recalls painful details of deadly earthquake

1 minute ago
 Asian stock markets see mixed figures on Thursday

Asian stock markets see mixed figures on Thursday

1 minute ago
 U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

5 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan