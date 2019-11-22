UrduPoint.com
DIG, DIG Crime Offices Inaugurated In GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 03:47 PM

DIG, DIG crime offices inaugurated in GB

Inspector General of Police, Gilgit Baltistan Sanaullah Abbasi inaugurated offices of DIG Gilgit range and DIG crime here on Friday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police, Gilgit Baltistan Sanaullah Abbasi inaugurated offices of DIG Gilgit range and DIG crime here on Friday.

The project costs Rs 90 million and the offices would be equipped with all required facilities.

Later the IGP told APP that contingent paid employees of GB police would be regularize soon and a summary has been sent to GB government for approval.

He also revealed that post of additional IGP would be created to bring further improvement in GB police on administration level and added that recommendation in this respect had been furnished to the to GB government.

He further stated that reforms were being introduced in GB police and promotion were given on merit.

He said that we have introduced system of appreciation and punishment for the betterment and promotion of GB police.

