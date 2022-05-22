UrduPoint.com

"Digital Media Awards" Ceremony Held In Hyderabad

Published May 22, 2022

"Digital Media Awards" ceremony held in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The Digital Media Association organized 1st "Digital Media Awards 2022" ceremony here at a hotel on Sunday.

The award ceremony held for giving awards and certificates to the journalists, anchor persons, cameramen and press photographers belonging to Karachi and Hyderabad for their meritorious services in the field of media and journalism.

The Commissioner Nadeem-ur- Rehman Memon attended the programme as chief guest of the ceremony and distributed awards and certificates of achievements to the journalists of print, electronic and digital media.

Those who received awards were senior journalist G N Mughal, Abdul Hafeez Abid (daily Ummat), Mukhtiar Aqil, Razaq Sarohi (AwazTV), Zaheer Mirani (Dharti tv), Irfan Arain(Bool TV), Nasir Shaikh, late Ilyas Shakir (posthumous) Muhammad Qasim Halepoto (daily Jang), Zahida Abro (Hamsari), Nasir Shaikh (UTV) and others.

The commendation certificates were given to Niaz Panhwer (daily Kawish), Altaf Koti (Dunya news), Abdullah Sarohi (APP), Zahid Kalhoro(ARY News), Imam Ali Bhalai(KTN News), Muddassir (Mehran TV), Sajid Hussain (ABTAK TV), Shah Nawaz Tagar (Mehran TV) cameramen Amir Ali, photographer Nadeem Khawar and others.

Speakers at the event praised the Digital Media Association's awarding of awards to journalists and media personalities for their services.

On this occasion, the Commissioner apart from giving away awards, certificates also presented the gifts of Ajrak to the distinguished guests.

Digital Media Association's patron in chief Sayed Barkat Rizvi, chairman Rauf Chandio and president Zahir Ali extended warm welcome to all the guests as hosts.

