Digital Milad trend rooting in Capital during Rabi-ul-Awwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) As the sacred month of Rabi ul Awwal graces the Calendar, commemorating the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), a growing number of residents in the Capital are turning to digital platforms to mark the occasion.

What was once limited to physical gatherings is now finding a new form in virtual spaces — giving rise to the "Digital Milad" trend.

Across the Capital, from upscale sectors to suburban communities, residents are hosting online Mahafil-e-Milad, streaming live naat sessions, and attending digital Seerat conferences.

Prominent platforms such as Zoom, Facebook Live, YouTube, and WhatsApp have become key tools for organizing and participating in these spiritual events.

University students are actively conducting online naat competitions, Seerat quizzes, and live Q&A sessions with scholars — playing a proactive role in combining religious expression with modern technology.

Anam, a media student at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), said that social media gives people the chance to make religious content more accessible, especially to younger audiences.

“We’re using platforms like Instagram and TikTok to share short videos on the life of the Prophet (PBUH) and promote values of peace and compassion," she added.

Many mosques in Islamabad are also adapting to the trend. Some have launched daily live sessions covering Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH), while others have set up online donation channels to fund charitable activities during Rabi ul Awwal.

Renowned Islamic scholars have taken to YouTube and Facebook to deliver special lectures, reaching thousands of viewers in real time.

Sadaf Sajid, a Qaria from Sector G-10, said that Digital Milad is not a substitute but an extension of devotion.

“It allows people from different cities, even countries, to come together and celebrate the blessed month," she noted.

Another Qaria, Ayesha, a resident of Chak Shehzad who has been conducting online Seerat classes, said that technology is a blessing when used to spread the Prophet’s (PBUH) message.

“The goal is to educate and unite the Ummah, and digital platforms are proving to be powerful tools in this mission," she shared.

For many families in Islamabad, especially those with relatives abroad, Digital Milad has become a way to stay spiritually connected. Joint online gatherings, where families from different cities and countries participate in collective recitations and prayers, are becoming increasingly popular.

Shireen, a resident of F-8, said that her son is studying in the UK, and this is the second year they have included him in their family Milad via video call.

“It brings us closer, even when we’re miles apart," she added.

While physical celebrations — such as illuminating homes, distributing sweets, and attending mosque events — continue as per tradition, the rise of Digital Milad points to an evolving pattern of religious observance in Pakistan’s urban centers.

Experts believe this trend is likely to grow in the coming years — not just as a matter of convenience, but as a reflection of changing lifestyles and increasing digital literacy.

\395