Medium Flood In Sutlej River Near Bahawalpur
Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2025 | 12:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Sutlej River in medium flood as 90,000 cusecs water was
observed near Empress Bridge here on Sunday.
Official sources in the district management have confirmed
that Sutlej river was in medium level flood under the Empress
Bridge where gauge level reached 12 feet at night between
Saturday and Sunday.
“The teams of several departments of the Punjab government
including highway department, Irrigation department, Civil Defence
and others have been engaged to strengthen highway embankment
along the Sutlej river near Empress Bridge to save Bahawalpur city
from floodwater", they said.
Meanwhile, official sources from the Punjab Emergency Service,
Rescue 1122 said that more floodwater had entered several villages
along Sutlej river in Bahawalpur after breach occurred in several
zamindara (private) dykes.
“Floodwater has entered Saeedabad village,
Baqirpur, Khanowali, Fatowali, Sama Satta road, village Kaliar, Kachi
Siyal, Chakri Siyal, Bhindi Mian and several others localities,” they added.
District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur, Dr Baqir Hussain said that
teams of Rescue-1122 had been engaged in flood-affected areas
to continue rescue and relief operation. “Boats and road transport
are being used to evacuate people from flood-hit areas,” he added.
