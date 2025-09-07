Medium flood in Sutlej river near Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Sutlej River in medium flood as 90,000 cusecs water was

observed near Empress Bridge here on Sunday.

Official sources in the district management have confirmed

that Sutlej river was in medium level flood under the Empress

Bridge where gauge level reached 12 feet at night between

Saturday and Sunday.

“The teams of several departments of the Punjab government

including highway department, Irrigation department, Civil Defence

and others have been engaged to strengthen highway embankment

along the Sutlej river near Empress Bridge to save Bahawalpur city

from floodwater", they said.

Meanwhile, official sources from the Punjab Emergency Service,

Rescue 1122 said that more floodwater had entered several villages

along Sutlej river in Bahawalpur after breach occurred in several

zamindara (private) dykes.

“Floodwater has entered Saeedabad village,

Baqirpur, Khanowali, Fatowali, Sama Satta road, village Kaliar, Kachi

Siyal, Chakri Siyal, Bhindi Mian and several others localities,” they added.

District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur, Dr Baqir Hussain said that

teams of Rescue-1122 had been engaged in flood-affected areas

to continue rescue and relief operation. “Boats and road transport

are being used to evacuate people from flood-hit areas,” he added.