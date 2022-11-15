UrduPoint.com

Digital South Punjab Roadshow On Nov 18

Published November 15, 2022

Digital South Punjab Roadshow on Nov 18

The Islamia University, Bahawalpur (IUB) and Punjab IT Board are going to jointly organise the first Digital South Punjab Roadshow, 2022 starting from November 18 from the last tehsil of South Punjab, Sadiqabad

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamia University, Bahawalpur (IUB) and Punjab IT board are going to jointly organise the first Digital South Punjab Roadshow, 2022 starting from November 18 from the last tehsil of South Punjab, Sadiqabad.

According to an official press release issued by the IUB, all the preparations and arrangements have been finalized for the roadshow, which would end on 28, 2022.

During the ten-day digital roadshow, 15 cities of South Punjab, including Bahawalpur, Ahmedpur Sharqia, Yazman, Liaquatpur, Khanpur, Zahir Pir, Rahimyar Khan, Sadiqabad, Mailsi, Khanpur, Fort Abbas, Haroonabad, Chishtian, and 30,000 participants would show their skills and expertise.

IUB Vice Chancellor Dr Athar Mahboob, who is also a world-class IT expert, said in his message that the purpose of the Digital South Punjab Roadshow was to empower the tech industry in underdeveloped areas by promoting the IT industry in South Punjab and introducing tech experts.

He further said the roadshow would provide recognition, opportunity, and platform to connect with regional tech experts.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in that regard, Founder of Digital South Punjab Rizwan Majeed said they were trying to eliminate unemployment and create a sustainable environment for technological development in South Punjab.

"There will be events like mentoring sessions, seminars, meetings, panel discussions, inspirational talks, success stories and award distribution in the event," he added.

People were invited to visit Digital South Punjab's website https://digitalsouthpunjab.pk for further details regarding the roadshow.

