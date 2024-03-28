Digital Transformation Can Lead Country Towards Progress: Shaza Fatima
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and GSMA country lead for Digital Transformation, Saira Faisal on Thursday discussed matters pertinent to digital transformation, innovation, and the startup ecosystem.
During the meeting, Saira Faisal extended congratulations to Minister of State Shaza Fatima for assuming charge of the Ministry, said a news release.
Saira Faisal provided an overview of GSMA's operations, upcoming programs, and their coordination with the Ministry of IT to Minister Shaza Fatima.
Shaza Fatima highlighted the ongoing digitalization efforts in Pakistan, and said that digital transformation is crucial for the country's progress.
Meanwhile, Umair Nizam, Group Vice President of E-commerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, also met with Minister Shaza Fatima.
Nizam briefed her about the forthcoming tech event, the 24th ITCN Asia 2024, during the meeting.
