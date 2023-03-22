UrduPoint.com

Digital Transformation Vital To Facilitate Masses: Secretary Agriculture (South Punjab) Saqib Ali Ateel

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Secretary Agriculture (South Punjab) Saqib Ali Ateel stressed the need for the digitalization of records of all offices as it was the century of digital transformation across the globe

He said this while chairing a meeting to review the digitalization of offices' records here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Forests Sarfaraz Khan Maggasi, Secretary of Higher education Altaf Baloch, Secretary of Specialised Health Care Ghulam Sagheer Shahid, Secretary board of Revenue Amjad Shoaib Tareen, Secretary Housing Rana Saleem, Additional Secretary Mohammad Farooq Dogar, Deputy Secretaries Abdul Saboor Thakur and Zahid Mahmood attended the meeting.

He monitored the progress towards digitization of the South Punjab Secretariat which was already going on smoothly.

All administrative departments have been instructed to launch websites and to implement the e-filing system in letter and spirit to make the South Punjab secretariat paperless and ensure maximum facilities for local visitors.

He directed officers to implement the e-filing system as early as possible.

He instructed to train staff the e-filing, adding he also directed the officials of the Punjab Information Technology Board to speed up the e-filing system.

Faisal Mumtaz, representative of the Punjab Information Technology Board while giving a briefing on the occasion stated that the implementation of the e-filing system was in progress in 16 departments of South Punjab. Similarly, the e-filing system has also been implemented in the Account offices of 5 districts of South Punjab.

It was informed in the briefing that PITB was ready to provide its services for the training of human resources of all administrative departments.

