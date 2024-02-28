Digitalisation of pre-historic rock carvings in Diamer-Basha Dam project area

The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has signed a contract worth Rs. 46.5 million with the Quality Solutions Technologies (Pvt) Limited to seek consultancy services for digitalisation of significant rock carvings in direct area of impact of Diamer-Basha dam with modeling and preparation of data for 3D printing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has signed a contract worth Rs. 46.5 million with the Quality Solutions Technologies (Pvt) Limited to seek consultancy services for digitalisation of significant rock carvings in direct area of impact of Diamer-Basha dam with modeling and preparation of data for 3D printing.

The major scope of services include site documentation through terrestrial scanner and consolidation as well as archiving and modeling of scanned data for various applications. The duration of the contract is eight months.

A WAPDA spokesman said here on Wednesday that General Manager Diamer-Basha Dam Project Nazakat Hussain and Director business Development Quality Solutions Technologies Saad Ahmed Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations at a ceremony, held in this regard. Member (Water) WAPDA Jawaid Akhtar Latif, Chief Executive Officer Diamer-Basha Dam Company Amir Bashir Chaudhry, Advisor WAPDA Cultural Heritage Management Feryal Ali Gauhar and Chief Engineer (Contracts) Diamer Basha Dam Project Abdur Rashid were also present.

The Diamer-Basha dam project is being constructed in Northern Pakistan, which serves as a repository of rich cultural heritage comprising immense number of rock carvings. WAPDA is implementing Cultural Heritage Management Plan in Diamer-Basha dam project area with a view to fulfilling its national and international obligations in this regard. The plan aims at preservation of pre-historic rock carvings and inscriptions to be submerged in water reservoir of Diamer-Basha dam, setting up a museum and promotion of cultural tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly in Chilas and its suburban areas.

The Cultural Heritage Management Plan of Diamer-Basha dam project recommends digital preservation of 175-200 most significant rock carvings, which represent various historic periods and aesthetic style. The rock carvings, which are being preserved, were short-listed by the international consultant and former director of the Pak-German Archaeological Mission Professor Dr. Harald Hauptmann.