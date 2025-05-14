Digitization of land records begins with pilot project in Haripur

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Fayaz Ali Shah on Wednesday announced the launch of a pilot project to digitize land revenue records, starting from a village in Haripur. He expressed these views while speaking to the journalists during an official visit to the Abbottabad Press Club.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing transparency and public convenience, will enable citizens to pay bank fees online and obtain Jamabandi (land ownership record) and Fard (ownership certificate) from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need to visit Service Delivery Centers.

Commissioner Syed Fayaz Ali Shah said the provincial government is committed to introducing digital systems across departments to improve service delivery and accountability. He urged the media to continue playing its constructive role by highlighting public issues and administrative lapses so they can be rectified.

"Abbottabad’s media has always played a positive role," he said. "Let’s support each other in promoting welfare and transparency."

During the visit, President Abbottabad Press Club Sardar Naveed Alam, General Secretary Raja Munir Khan, AUJ President Atif Qayoom, and General Secretary Saqib Khan briefed the commissioner on various public concerns in Hazara Division.

The commissioner expressed a sense of belonging to Abbottabad and reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people of Hazara to the best of his ability. He praised the efforts of the Abbottabad Press Club for its contributions toward the welfare of journalists.

He further highlighted the digitization reforms introduced in the Excise and Taxation Narcotics Department. “This year, we achieved a revenue target of 5.5 million rupees through vehicle registration, house tax, and token tax. Last year, the department had been running in deficit,” he revealed.

The Commissioner also announced plans to organize a seminar titled "Zimmadar Hazara" to encourage responsible citizenship. He said awareness programs would be conducted in schools to educate students on their civic duties.

Earlier, President Press Club Sardar Naveed Alam informed the commissioner that the Abbottabad Press Club has funded Umrah trips, laptops, and motorcycles for its members. It has already contributed 25 million rupees to the development of a Media Colony and is now working to secure an additional 55 million rupees, seeking support from the commissioner.