At Least Five Killed In Quetta Grenade Attack On Rally Of PPP MPA Ali Madad Jatak
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 14, 2025 | 06:17 PM
Incident took place as Ali Madad Jatak was en route to a public gathering with his rally in Quetta
QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – May 14th, 2025) At least five people were injured in a grenade attack on the rally of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Ali Madad Jatak in Quetta, the police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place as Ali Madad Jatak was en route to a public gathering with his rally when the explosion occurred. Rescue teams responded promptly, providing medical assistance to the injured and transferring them to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The police confirmed that the PPP lawmaker remained unharmed in the attack. The forensic teams collected evidence from the blast site, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.
The Balochistan government condemned the attack in strong terms and demanded a detailed report on the incident.
Spokesperson Shahid Rind described the assault as a cowardly act, stating that “An attack on elected representatives is an attack on the democratic process,”.
He further asserted that the perpetrators would be brought to justice and that such violent acts would not weaken the government’s resolve.
The security in the region has been tightened following the incident as law enforcement agencies continue their search for those responsible.
