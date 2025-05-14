Kazakhstan envoy meets with Hanif Abbasi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Wednesday met with Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Kistafen, and discussed for enhancing mutual cooperation between the two countries in the railway sector.

During the meeting, the minister emphasized that, “Pakistan is committed to further strengthening its relations with Kazakhstan, and we will take every possible step to enhance trade, economic and developmental ties between the two countries.”

On the occasion, Yerzhan Kistafen highlighted that serious discussions are ongoing about several new and important agreements with the Government of Pakistan, aimed at further strengthening the economic relations between our two countries.

They discussed the enhancement of connectivity between Central Asian states and Pakistan via rail network.

“New rail routes should be established for regional connectivity to improve trade relations and facilitate better communication between people,” the minister added.

Hanif Abbasi said other brotherly Muslim countries such as Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan could also be included, which would promote economic development and connectivity across the entire region.

He thanked the Ambassador and expressed, “We are ready to take the relations between the two countries to new heights and are eager to increase cooperation at all levels.”

The envoy reaffirmed that further cooperation in the railway sector between the two countries is possible, and it was discussed that in the future, imports from Central Asian states could be facilitated through rail.

The Ambassador noted that this step would not only improve trade relations but also further stabilize economic relations between the two countries.

This meeting is expected to be a crucial step in furthering economic and developmental ties between the two nations, opening new opportunities in the railway sector.

Yerzhan Kistafen also congratulated the minister Hanif on assuming the office of the Minister for Railways and expressed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further strengthening ties with Pakistan through cooperation.

At the end, Yerzhan Kistafen invited the minister to visit Kazakhstan to further enhance the relations between the two countries.