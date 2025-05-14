SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that Pakistan’s Defence is in strong and capable hands and the entire nation stands firmly behind its defenders.

He reaffirmed the strength and resolve of Pakistan’s armed forces, declaring that the nation stands united in support of its defenders. “It is a great honour for me to visit our brave soldiers who were injured while safeguarding the homeland and are currently receiving treatment at CMH Sialkot. By the grace of Allah, they are recovering well,” he stated during his visit.

The defence minister highlighted the intense exchange of fire in the Bajwat sector, revealing that over a hundred mortar shells were fired by Indian forces at a single check post. “This gives an idea of the severity of shelling faced by our troops at other posts as well,” he noted.

Despite their injuries, the morale of the soldiers remains high. “These men are determined to return to the same post and continue defending the country with the same courage,” Asif said. He praised the dedication of Pakistan’s armed forces, calling them the guardians of the nation’s freedom, security, and dignity.

“The sacrifices of these soldiers will never be forgotten by future generations,” he added.

He credited the armed forces and their leadership for Pakistan's recent military success. “Thanks to these brave soldiers, Allah Almighty has granted Pakistan a decisive and historic victory for the first time in 78 years,” Asif said.

Praising the leadership of the armed forces, he stated, “When our three service chiefs display such unwavering resolve and commitment, it inspires every soldier to defend every inch of our land without hesitation.”

Asif described the recent conflict as a moment that renewed his faith. “If India commits such aggression again, it will face an even more humiliating defeat,” he warned.

Concluding his visit, the defence minister offered prayers for the full recovery of all injured soldiers, expressing deep gratitude on behalf of the nation. “Whether stationed in Sialkot or elsewhere, our soldiers must know the entire nation stands behind them,” he said.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Division Major General Imran Khan Babar accompanied the minister and briefed him on the condition and treatment of the injured soldiers.