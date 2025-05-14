Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Lal Sohanra National Park To Inspect Ongoing Development Work

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 06:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen undertook a surprise visit to Lal Sohanra National Park to oversee ongoing development activities.

During her inspection, she emphasised the importance of further enhancing the park’s lushness and cleanliness, aligning with the vision of the chief minister of Punjab to provide top-quality recreational facilities for the public.

Commissioner highlighted the need for increased attention to afforestation efforts, including planting more trees and ensuring their proper irrigation and care to preserve the park’s natural beauty. She reviewed the progress of ongoing projects related to plant care, landscaping, and afforestation initiatives.

In a briefing, Director of Development Ismatullah provided details about a development project funded with Rs 2 billion. The project includes construction of the boundary wall surrounding Lal Sohanra National Park and the timber market, as well as improvements to the DFO House, parking lot with tuff tiles, and cafeteria facilities.

During her visit, the Commissioner also planted a sapling in the Children’s Park, signifying her commitment to environmental conservation and community engagement. She subsequently toured Mango Orchard Park (Theme Park), inspecting the ongoing development work aimed at transforming it into a modern recreational hub. She announced that a budget of 129 million PKR is allocated for this project, which will feature state-of-the-art amenities including attractive swings for children, jogging tracks, and other recreational facilities. Dr. Ismatullah and Deputy Director Development accompanied her during both visits, ensuring transparency and coordination across all activities.

