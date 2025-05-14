PSL X tickets go on sale while old tickets remain valid

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced details for tickets purchase for the remaining eight HBL PSL X games to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 17-25 May

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced details for tickets purchase for the remaining eight HBL PSL X games to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 17-25 May.

As per the details, the tickets will go on sale from today while the previously purchased tickets remain valid.

The fans will have to buy new tickets for the Qualifier in Lahore while the old tickets will be valid for other matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The fans who had bought tickets for the May 8 Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, May 9 Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars and 10 May Islamabad United v Karachi Kings fixtures can now use the same tickets for the corresponding 17, 18 and 19 May fixtures, respectively.

With 18 May being a double-header day at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the previously issued 9 May ticket can be used to attend both the games.

Additionally, fans who have bought tickets for Eliminators 1, 2 and the Final can use them as per the new announced dates of the respective matches.

The tickets for the remaining league games and the playoffs can also be bought from www.pcb.tcs.com.pk and designated TCS Express centres.

The fans can avail a complete refund only of the 5 and 10 May Multan contests earlier scheduled in Multan and the previously scheduled

Qualifier in Rawalpindi.

Online and Corporate refunds will be transferred in the accounts used at the time of booking. Physical tickets will need to be refunded in-person at TCS designated express centres. Date for the refunds will be announced in due course.