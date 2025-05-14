PSL X Tickets Go On Sale While Old Tickets Remain Valid
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 14, 2025 | 06:18 PM
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced details for tickets purchase for the remaining eight HBL PSL X games to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 17-25 May
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced details for tickets purchase for the remaining eight HBL PSL X games to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 17-25 May.
As per the details, the tickets will go on sale from today while the previously purchased tickets remain valid.
The fans will have to buy new tickets for the Qualifier in Lahore while the old tickets will be valid for other matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore.
The fans who had bought tickets for the May 8 Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, May 9 Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars and 10 May Islamabad United v Karachi Kings fixtures can now use the same tickets for the corresponding 17, 18 and 19 May fixtures, respectively.
With 18 May being a double-header day at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the previously issued 9 May ticket can be used to attend both the games.
Additionally, fans who have bought tickets for Eliminators 1, 2 and the Final can use them as per the new announced dates of the respective matches.
The tickets for the remaining league games and the playoffs can also be bought from www.pcb.tcs.com.pk and designated TCS Express centres.
The fans can avail a complete refund only of the 5 and 10 May Multan contests earlier scheduled in Multan and the previously scheduled
Qualifier in Rawalpindi.
Online and Corporate refunds will be transferred in the accounts used at the time of booking. Physical tickets will need to be refunded in-person at TCS designated express centres. Date for the refunds will be announced in due course.
Recent Stories
At least five killed in Quetta grenade attack on rally of PPP MPA Ali Madad Jata ..
Court rejects Adiala jail officials’ plea against telephonic conversation of I ..
PDMA issues heatwave alert across Punjab amid hot weather
Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL X matches
Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan
PSL X tickets go on sale while old tickets remain valid
PUC calls for 'Day of Gratitude' following national security triumph
NAB, CCP join forces to combat bid rigging, ensure fair competition
CCP signs MoU with NAB to collaborate against bid rigging ,Collusive Practices
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against US Dollar
Putin to hold talks with Malaysian premier
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 14 May 2025
More Stories From Sports
-
Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL X matches47 minutes ago
-
PSL X tickets go on sale while old tickets remain valid4 minutes ago
-
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium23 hours ago
-
Governor Kundi honors young achievers Ahmad Ali Naz, Aila Malik for excellence in sports1 day ago
-
ICC’s programme yields exciting global growth1 day ago
-
Pakistan’s Inaugural Women's Blind CWC matches to held in Nepal1 day ago
-
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach1 day ago
-
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance1 day ago
-
ISSOG to be organized in Mirpurkhas in August: Additional Com1 day ago
-
PSB to establish free sports training academies2 days ago
-
Athapaththu fined for breaching ICC code of conduct2 days ago
-
Conquerors tops points table of National Women’s T202 days ago