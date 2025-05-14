PUC Calls For 'Day Of Gratitude' Following National Security Triumph
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 06:18 PM
Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday expressed gratitude over what he described as a "decisive victory" for Pakistan in the face of recent regional tensions, calling for a nationwide 'Day of Gratitude' this Friday
Speaking at a press conference here, Ashrafi noted that scholars from all schools of thought had joined in thanksgiving for the strength and unity demonstrated by Pakistan's armed forces and citizens.
Ashrafi strongly criticized India, particularly in the context of the recent Pahalgam incident, accusing it of placing “baseless allegations” on Pakistan. “India rejected Pakistan’s offer for an international investigation and chose the path of confrontation instead,” he claimed. These assertions could not be independently verified.
“The Pakistani nation has proven that national defense rests in strong hands,” Ashrafi remarked, commending the armed forces, including the army, air force, and navy, for what he called “discipline, restraint, and professionalism.” Ashrafi asserted that no civilian targets were harmed by Pakistani forces and claimed India had requested a ceasefire due to battlefield setbacks.
Ashrafi thanked Muslim-majority countries including Turkey, Iran, and Azerbaijan for their diplomatic support.
Chairman urged the international community, including the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to help resolve longstanding issues like Kashmir.
The Chairman PUC welcomed the reported lifting of certain U.S. sanctions on Syria and encouraged the Muslim world to actively engage in resolving the Kashmir dispute.
Ashrafi also warned against any potential Indian move to restrict Pakistan's water supply, saying, “If India tries to stop our water, we will stop its breath.”
Ashrafi went on to say that Pakistan’s armed forces, including its pilots, had acted with courage and spiritual conviction, and that many were prepared for martyrdom. “Even children in Pakistan are ready to serve in the defense of the country,” he added.
Emphasizing interfaith unity, Ashrafi praised the contributions of Christian, Hindu, and Sikh communities during times of national crisis. “Non-Muslims are our younger brothers. We are one nation,” he said.
Chairman Ashrafi reiterated that Friday would be observed nationwide as a “Day of Gratitude” in commemoration of what he termed a “battle for truth.”
