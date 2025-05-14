Open Menu

Earthquake Jolts Zhob, Kalat And Surrounding Areas

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Zhob and the surrounding areas of Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel and the Seismological Center, Kalat also experienced a 3.9 magnitude tremor.

The epicentre was located 15 kilometers north of Kalat at a shallow depth of 12 kilometers.

Residents rushed out of their homes in fear as the tremors were felt.

