Governor assures Mehsud Tribal Jirga to address developmental issues in Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, held a meeting with a delegation of the Mehsud tribal jirga at the Governor’s House on Wednesday and fully assured to address developmental issues in Waziristan

The jirga was led by Member of National Assembly from Waziristan, Zubair Wazir.

The delegation included prominent figures from various political parties, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) President Shamsuddin Mehsud, Mayor of Sarwakai Shah Faisal Mehsud, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam representative Saeed Anwar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Arif Burki, along with Alamzeb Mehsud, Advocate Sherpao, Nawab Khan Mehsud, and other tribal elders.

During the meeting, the jirga members highlighted the longstanding issues faced by industrial units in Sarwakai, Waziristan, originally established under the leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. These include a ghee mill, leather factory, and other industrial enterprises that are currently non-functional.

The delegation requested the Governor’s support in reviving these units to promote economic development in the region.

Governor Kundi assured the jirga members of his full support, emphasizing the importance of peace and development in Waziristan for the progress of the province and the country.

He reiterated his commitment to representing the interests of the people of Waziristan at the Federal level.

The Governor also expressed his concern over an issue faced by the Mehsud community in Naushahro Feroze, Sindh, and assured the delegation of his full cooperation.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that the province has the highest youth population in Pakistan and urged young people to take charge of their future through hard work instead of waiting for a savior.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation from Ranra Welfare Organization’s executive cabinet. The delegation appreciated the Governor's efforts in youth engagement and women empowerment.

Governor Kundi highlighted the need for youth involvement in tackling climate change and promoting awareness.

He acknowledged the limited resources of the Governor House compared to the provincial government but assured full support for practical, actionable proposals from youth.

The delegation presented a special shield to the governor in appreciation of his commitment.

Similarly, a four-member delegation of the Marble Association met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

The delegation included Zafar Khan Kundi, Himat Shah, Deen Muhammad, and Abid briefed the Governor on the challenges facing the marble industry.

Governor Kundi acknowledged the industry's significant role in the province's economic development and directed relevant authorities to take necessary steps to resolve the issues related to federal departments.

APP/ash/