Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL X matches

(@Abdulla99267510)

Islamabad United, defending champions of PSL X, announces Hales' return to Pakistan through their official social media platforms

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2025) Following the announcement by Karachi Kings' overseas captain David Warner, Islamabad United's star player Alex Hales on Wednesday confirmed his participation in the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

Islamabad United, the defending champions of PSL 10, announced Hales' return to Pakistan through their official social media platforms. The England cricketer expressed his excitement and emotional connection with the franchise and its fans.

“Islamabad United has always been very close to my heart. It was the first team I played for in Pakistan, and the support I received from the fans was simply incredible,” said Hales.

He added, “When the franchise re-signed me in April, I was genuinely eager to be part of the final stages of the tournament. I’m thrilled to be returning to Pakistan,”.

Earlier, following the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) had announced that the remaining PSL 10 matches would resume from May 17.

The international players are expected to rejoin their respective franchises for the continuation of the tournament.