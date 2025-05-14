- Home
PITB, WB & Centre For Economic Research In Pakistan (CERP) To Focus On Boosting Woman-centric Job Market
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 06:28 PM
A delegation from the Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP) and World Bank visited the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Wednesday to discuss strategies to make Punjab Job Centre a more female-inclusive platform
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A delegation from the Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP) and World Bank visited the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Wednesday to discuss strategies to make Punjab Job Centre a more female-inclusive platform.
The discussion centered on valuable research findings related to gender inclusion job platforms and offered actionable suggestions to enhance accessibility and outreach for women.
The delegation included World Bank economist Dr Katherine Vyborny and Consultant Aiman Farooq, along with CERP Associate Director Adil Saeed and Senior Associate Government Relations Adil Aziz. Punjab Job Center’s representatives Director Labour & Human Resources Department Imran Haider Tipu, PITB Director Incubation Hammad Khalique and PITB Senior Program Manager Shams-ul-Islam were also present.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said "we aim at making Punjab Job Center to be equally safe, accessible and effective platform for women so they can easy find the desired job. Through Punjab Job Portal, we would also facilitate women with trainings, workshops and mentorship sessions. This collaboration with the World Bank and CERP will further strengthen our vision."
The PITB is already running a number of youth and women centric initiatives. These interventions such as SheWins and e-Rozgaar 2.0 are designed to empower them as entrepreneurs and freelancers through various incubation and training initiatives, hence, contributing to a stronger digital and entrepreneurial ecosystem in Punjab.
