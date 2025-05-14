Open Menu

PITB, WB & Centre For Economic Research In Pakistan (CERP) To Focus On Boosting Woman-centric Job Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 06:28 PM

PITB, WB & Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP) to focus on boosting woman-centric job market

A delegation from the Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP) and World Bank visited the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Wednesday to discuss strategies to make Punjab Job Centre a more female-inclusive platform

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A delegation from the Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP) and World Bank visited the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Wednesday to discuss strategies to make Punjab Job Centre a more female-inclusive platform.

The discussion centered on valuable research findings related to gender inclusion job platforms and offered actionable suggestions to enhance accessibility and outreach for women.

The delegation included World Bank economist Dr Katherine Vyborny and Consultant Aiman Farooq, along with CERP Associate Director Adil Saeed and Senior Associate Government Relations Adil Aziz. Punjab Job Center’s representatives Director Labour & Human Resources Department Imran Haider Tipu, PITB Director Incubation Hammad Khalique and PITB Senior Program Manager Shams-ul-Islam were also present.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said "we aim at making Punjab Job Center to be equally safe, accessible and effective platform for women so they can easy find the desired job. Through Punjab Job Portal, we would also facilitate women with trainings, workshops and mentorship sessions. This collaboration with the World Bank and CERP will further strengthen our vision."

The PITB is already running a number of youth and women centric initiatives. These interventions such as SheWins and e-Rozgaar 2.0 are designed to empower them as entrepreneurs and freelancers through various incubation and training initiatives, hence, contributing to a stronger digital and entrepreneurial ecosystem in Punjab.

Recent Stories

PHC upholds military court sentences in cases rela ..

PHC upholds military court sentences in cases related to terrorism charges

2 minutes ago
 At least five killed in Quetta grenade attack on r ..

At least five killed in Quetta grenade attack on rally of PPP MPA Ali Madad Jata ..

14 minutes ago
 PITB, WB & Centre for Economic Research in Pakista ..

PITB, WB & Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP) to focus on boosting ..

2 minutes ago
 Digitization of land records begins with pilot pro ..

Digitization of land records begins with pilot project in Haripur

2 minutes ago
 Court rejects Adiala jail officials’ plea agains ..

Court rejects Adiala jail officials’ plea against telephonic conversation of I ..

39 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan envoy meets with Hanif Abbasi

Kazakhstan envoy meets with Hanif Abbasi

2 minutes ago
PDMA issues heatwave alert across Punjab amid hot ..

PDMA issues heatwave alert across Punjab amid hot weather

51 minutes ago
 Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL ..

Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL X matches

56 minutes ago
 Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PSL X tickets go on sale while old tickets remain ..

PSL X tickets go on sale while old tickets remain valid

12 minutes ago
 PUC calls for 'Day of Gratitude' following nationa ..

PUC calls for 'Day of Gratitude' following national security triumph

12 minutes ago
 NAB, CCP join forces to combat bid rigging, ensure ..

NAB, CCP join forces to combat bid rigging, ensure fair competition

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan