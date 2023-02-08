UrduPoint.com

Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas Visits SITE Association

February 08, 2023

Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas visits SITE Association

Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas on Wednesday visited SITE Association Karachi and met the members of the association

Addressing the occasion, DG Rangers said security was being enhanced and made effective in SITE and other industrial areas.

DG Rangers Sindh issued instructions to the sector commanders of the area to address the security issues being faced by the business community in coordination with the police and other law enforcement agencies on an emergency basis.

Earlier, upon his arrival, DG Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas was welcomed by SITE Association President Riazuddin and members.

President SITE Association and other office bearers paid tribute to the role of law enforcement agencies and the sacrifices of the martyrs in establishing lasting peace in the city.

