Open Menu

Director ML&C Plants Sapling In Cantt Garden

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Director ML&C plants sapling in Cantt Garden

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Director Military Land & Cantonments (ML&C), Imran Gulzar planted a sapling in Cantt Garden in connection with Green Pakistan drive.

Speaking, on the occasion, he urged upon citizens to plant maximum saplings to make the country clean and green.

CEO CBM, Farasut Ali Shah was also accompanying him.

Later, they prayed for progress and prosperity of the country, said a news release issued here on Monday.

APP/mjk

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress

Recent Stories

Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chin ..

Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested

2 hours ago
 SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assembli ..

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies

3 hours ago
 Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio fro ..

Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM

3 hours ago
 IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, P ..

IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..

4 hours ago
 Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB ..

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

4 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

6 hours ago
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan