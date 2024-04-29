Director ML&C Plants Sapling In Cantt Garden
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Director Military Land & Cantonments (ML&C), Imran Gulzar planted a sapling in Cantt Garden in connection with Green Pakistan drive.
Speaking, on the occasion, he urged upon citizens to plant maximum saplings to make the country clean and green.
CEO CBM, Farasut Ali Shah was also accompanying him.
Later, they prayed for progress and prosperity of the country, said a news release issued here on Monday.
APP/mjk
