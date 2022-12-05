UrduPoint.com

DISCOs' Overall Average Actual T&D Losses Witness Slight Reduction During FY2021-22

Published December 05, 2022

DISCOs' overall average actual T&D losses witness slight reduction during FY2021-22

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The overall average actual transmission and distribution (T&D) losses of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) have slightly decreased from 17.95 per cent to 17.13 per cent during the fiscal year 2021-22 as compared to the previous year 2020-21 against target losses of13.41 per cent.

According to official data, the actual T&D losses of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) stood at 37.47 per cent against the target 20.73 per cent, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) at 35.62 per cent against the target of 17.41 per cent, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) 32.88 per cent against a target of 19.07 per cent and Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) 28.07 per cent against a target of 14.49 per cent during the said period.

Similarly, the actual T & D losses of Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO) were recorded as 14.

84 per cent against the target of 12.79 per cent, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) 11.52 per cent against the target of 9.08 per cent, Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GEPCO) 9.07 per cent against actual target of 9.2 per cent, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FECO) 9.10 per cent against the target of 9.34 per cent and Islamabad Electric Supply Company IESCO) 8.18 per cent against the total target of 8.15 per cent during the said period.

The overall average T&D losses of DISCOs were calculated as Rs 520.30 billion in FY-2021-22.

The DISCOs purchased 130,158 GWh unit and sold 107,860 GWh units while losing 22,296 GWh units during the said period.

Moreover, total receivables of all DISCOs stood at Rs. 1,498 billion during the said period as compared to Rs. 1,189 billion of the previous fiscal year thus showing an increase of Rs. 309 billion.

