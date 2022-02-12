UrduPoint.com

Disease Surveillance Backbone Of Efficient Healthcare System: Dr Yasmin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that disease surveillance is the backbone of an efficient healthcare system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that disease surveillance is the backbone of an efficient healthcare system.

She was speaking in a joint meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Faisal Sultan. The meeting was held here on Saturday to review progress on development of common dashboard for notifiable diseases and upgradation of health facilities in rural areas.

She said that the development of an integrated dashboard for notifiable disease was extremely important. "Communicable diseases like polio and COVID-19 require global response," she said.

Improvement in the healthcare facilities at rural level was on priority, she said.

The minister said that the facilities were being upgraded in areas away from large urban centers as Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to bring them at par with developed areas, adding that new health facilities were being developed for people in rural areas.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Faisal Sultan said an inter-provincial meeting would be called very soon to develop integrated disease surveillance dashboard.

He said all provinces would be able to launch responses after development of the dashboard for notifiable disease. Secretaries of both Health Departments Imran Sikander Baloch and Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretaries Saleha Saeed, Ajmal Bhatti and Dr. Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Dr. Awais Gohar, Dr. Naeem Majeed were present in the meeting.

Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr. Omar and Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Professor Dr. Zafar Chaudhry joined the meeting via video link.

