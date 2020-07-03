UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Administration Notifies Continuity In Closure Of All Educational Institutions, Seminaries

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 09:09 PM

District administration notifies continuity in closure of all educational institutions, seminaries

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday notified continuation of its previous orders regarding closure of all educational and training institutions, religious seminaries, shrines and marriage halls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday notified continuation of its previous orders regarding closure of all educational and training institutions, religious seminaries, shrines and marriage halls.

The notification was issued after some rumors that educational institutions, religious seminaries and other activities are being opened from July 4, 2020. The notification, issued by District Magistrate, has clearly stated that business centers, Expo Halls, restaurants, cafes (except takeaway & home delivery), Theme/amusement parks, play areas and arcades, beauty parlors and spas, cinemas, theaters and public processions shall remain closed.

There shall be a complete ban on Sporting tournaments indoor and outdoor, contact sport, indoor club, indoor gym, sports facility.

There shall be complete ban on gatherings of all kinds of social, religious or any other purpose at any place, public or private.

All businesses, factories, facilities, premises, retail shops, shopping malls and plazas except the aforementioned negative list, are hereby allowed to operate subject to adoption of SOPs/guidelines till 8:00 pm Monday to Friday. There shall be complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday, except the opening of some facilities round the clock which include all medical services & pharmacies/medical stores, tyre puncture shop, fruit and vegetables shop, tandoors/atta chakkies, postal/courier services, driver hotels, petrol pumps, oil depots, LPG outlets and filling plants, agriculture machinery workshops and spare parts shops, printing press, call centers (with 50% staff and no public dealing), takeaway, home delivery from restaurants, Inter-City and Inter District public transport, grocery stores and karyna stores and churches too.

Related Topics

Islamabad LPG Petrol Sports Business Agriculture Driver Oil Marriage July Sunday 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Russian Military Says Bolton Distorts Facts When C ..

52 seconds ago

US Withdrawal From INF Treaty Blunder, Russia Accu ..

53 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court directs Interior Ministry to ..

55 seconds ago

Livestock deptt sets up 53 flood sectors in divisi ..

58 seconds ago

OGDCL injects back-to-back 4th newly discovered We ..

4 minutes ago

Govt utilizing all available resources to cope wit ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.