District administration takes action against wheat hoarders, recovered 8,789 sacks

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, the Assistant Commissioners started cracked down on hoarders at various places across the district and recovered a total of 8,789 sacks of wheat and delivered it to the procurement centers.

Assistant Commissioner Kot Momin along with food department and subordinate revenue staff recovered 3,472 sacks of wheat stored during raids at various places, while Assistant Commissioner Sargodha recovered 2,250 sacks of wheat.

Assistant Commissioners (AC) Bherah recovered 507 sacks and AC Bhalwal 200 sacks of wheat and delivered it to the procurement centres.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh directed officers to take strict action against hoarders and everyone should be dealt with iron hands.