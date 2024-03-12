District Committee Formed To Monitor CM Special Initiatives:
March 12, 2024
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) District Committee was formed to monitor Chief Minister's Special Initiatives and to ensure effective Public Service Delivery with immediate effect in the district.
According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, the district committee consists of three members of Punjab Assembly in which Pakistan Muslim League (N) MPA PP-78 Rana Munawar Hussain was chairman while MPA PP-77 Safdar Hussain Sahi and MPA PP-80 Sardar Muhammad Asim Sher Maken were its members.
The district committee would monitor and supervise ‘Nighayban Ramazan Package’ along with Ramazan Bazars and Agriculture Fair price (AFP) shops.
The committee would also monitor “Suthra Punjab “Initiative aimed at ensuring cleanliness in the district within one month and any other initiative assigned by the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.
The Committee shall also hold regular reviews and submit its reports to the Chief Minister through I & C Wing, S & GAD accordingly.
The Deputy Commissioner Sargodha in shall coordinate with the Committee and provide secretariat support.
