District Oversight Committee Holds Monthly Meeting For Jail Facilities
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The District Oversight Committee for Central Jail/Human Rights Committee in Peshawar convened a monthly meeting on Thursday to discuss and implement facilities for prisoners in jails.
Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir, the meeting, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sanya Safi, saw the participation of Deputy Superintendent Central Jail Syed Akhtar Hussain Shah, Assistant Superintendent Jail Fariad Khan, and all committee members.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner reviewed the implementation of decisions from the previous meeting.
During the session, committee members discussed the performance of their departments regarding jail services.
The Deputy Superintendent Jail addressed issues related to inmates and facilities.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner directed officers to ensure the provision of medicines, sewerage cleaning, kitchen cleanliness, sermons by renowned scholars, availability of teachers (male and female), and all necessary facilities for prisoners.
